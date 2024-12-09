Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $5.95 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 260,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 255.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

