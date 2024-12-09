Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $349.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $261.53 and a 12-month high of $349.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.99.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.