Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 13,857 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after buying an additional 1,053,392 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 207.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,515,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,638 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,075,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,356,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.