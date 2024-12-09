Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in argenx by 590.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $623.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.08 and a beta of 0.59. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $630.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.04.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $617.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W lowered argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on argenx from $540.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

