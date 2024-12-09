O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,248.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.9 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,257.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,201.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,118.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $914.50 and a 52 week high of $1,260.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

