Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $191.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $531.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.20. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $196.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.