Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” Rating

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

NYSE OHI opened at $39.25 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,589,000 after buying an additional 192,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,625,000 after buying an additional 380,626 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after buying an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,893,000 after buying an additional 240,006 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

