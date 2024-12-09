OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,520 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.93% of OGE Energy worth $76,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE OGE opened at $42.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.05%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

