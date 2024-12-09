O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes $8.19 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,000. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 2.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.1% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $203.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

