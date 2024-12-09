O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 900 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 433,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Golar LNG by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 112,331 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $42.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $42.68.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.34%.

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.