O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

