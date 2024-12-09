O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,166,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.5% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.06.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $47.93 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 144.97%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

