Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 27,116 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,722,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 178,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

