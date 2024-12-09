Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $219,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.85 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

