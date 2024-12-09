Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 36,069 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,069 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $108,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 129,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 144,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0 %

HON opened at $226.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

