Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $77,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 37.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 115,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,654,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $362.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.04.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $329.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACN

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,866,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,411.32. The trade was a 22.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $170,948.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,265.25. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,298 shares of company stock worth $13,372,661 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.