Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,594 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $126,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $934.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $792.92 and its 200 day moving average is $710.61. The stock has a market cap of $399.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.32 and a 52-week high of $935.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

