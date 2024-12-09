Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.71.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $251.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.77 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,146.15 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Carvana has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $268.34.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.07, for a total transaction of $2,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,402,338.27. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,058,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,010,305. This trade represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,022,063 shares of company stock valued at $383,108,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 90.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,656 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Carvana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,133,000 after acquiring an additional 131,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,953,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

