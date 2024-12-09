National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,815 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $28,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics
In related news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,106. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,723,707. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock worth $3,885,938 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Steel Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $136.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average of $128.01.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 16.65%.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
