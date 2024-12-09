National Bank of Canada FI Sells 158,204 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,204 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $48,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 29,363 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $42.80 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.