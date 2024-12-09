National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Embree Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.90 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $164.62 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

