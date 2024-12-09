National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 8,164 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $33,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after buying an additional 1,867,933 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $209,884,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 722.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,738,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,856 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,822,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,191,000 after purchasing an additional 933,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its stake in Ares Management by 711.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,015,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,996,000 after purchasing an additional 889,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.6 %

ARES stock opened at $178.07 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $107.82 and a twelve month high of $180.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.53.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,162,788.80. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,530 shares of company stock valued at $100,265,260. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

