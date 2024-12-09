National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 71,496 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,496 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $35,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $192.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.04.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.37.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

