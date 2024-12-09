National Bank of Canada FI Buys 46,324 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $45,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total transaction of $228,205.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,007,941.42. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $5,613,814. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $208.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.19 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

