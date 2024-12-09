National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 155,089 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,089 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $43,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

