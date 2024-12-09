Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Invests $1.27 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

