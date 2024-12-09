Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 9,522 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $157,493.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,766,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,151,724.04. The trade was a 0.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,354 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $139,762.42.

On Friday, November 29th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,300 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $137,697.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $139,995.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $137,615.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 37,748 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $596,795.88.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $129,033.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,170 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $130,311.50.

On Thursday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $133,790.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,137 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $62,882.40.

On Thursday, October 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 150,432 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $2,330,191.68.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

