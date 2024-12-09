M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,422,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,875.75. The trade was a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,994 shares of company stock worth $17,211,278 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $211.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.31 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.32.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

