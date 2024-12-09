MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Position Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $29,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.25.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $343.40 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.30 and a 200-day moving average of $269.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.71 and a beta of 1.17.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

