MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,207 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $29,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,114,000 after buying an additional 11,854,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,743,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 141,687 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,767,000 after purchasing an additional 260,719 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,796,000 after purchasing an additional 184,895 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

