MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 261.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,527 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.67% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $34,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,830,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,018.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 549,113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 372,302 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,322,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 357.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 105,166 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

