MML Investors Services LLC Buys 4,077 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $154.68 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.