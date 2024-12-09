MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 53,486 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,486 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,207,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8,848.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 105,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 104,146 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,389,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,142,000 after purchasing an additional 235,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

