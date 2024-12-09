MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 12,833 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $49,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

Oracle Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $191.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $196.04. The company has a market cap of $531.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.