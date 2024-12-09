Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Metropolitan Bank worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 104.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCB. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $68,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,767.02. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Scott sold 1,473 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $85,316.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $679,517.44. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,973 shares of company stock worth $291,024 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $65.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

