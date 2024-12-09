Meritage Group LP Has $151.45 Million Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Meritage Group LP boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up about 3.5% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meritage Group LP owned about 0.24% of CRH worth $151,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in CRH by 8,189.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CRH by 35.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,177 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,745,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CRH by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

