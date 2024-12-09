Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Medtronic by 53.5% in the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.27.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

