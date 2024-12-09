Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $95.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.27.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.63%.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.