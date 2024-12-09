Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $95.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.27.
MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.63%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.