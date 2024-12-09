McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $298.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.64.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

