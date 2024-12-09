Luxor Capital Group LP Has $55.60 Million Stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,940,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,591 shares during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure accounts for about 3.5% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.05% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $55,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIP. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 618,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 194.3% in the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,755,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 44.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 449,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 198.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 564,566 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIP opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

