LRI Investments LLC Has $762,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LRI Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $1,135,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $320.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $337.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.37.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

