LRI Investments LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.79 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.85 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.56. The company has a market cap of $216.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

