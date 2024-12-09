LRI Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in ASML by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.83.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $708.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $721.01 and its 200 day moving average is $857.41. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $278.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.