LRI Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.27.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT opened at $84.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 85.63%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

