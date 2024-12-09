LRI Investments LLC Acquires 729 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

XOM stock opened at $113.57 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

