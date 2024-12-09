LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 906,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,096,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 695,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,425,000 after acquiring an additional 218,923 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5,860.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 447,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,380,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $105.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $136.89.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.41. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $651.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

