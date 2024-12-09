Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 188,819 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $149,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,192. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 136.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.