Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEGN

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.09.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $148,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.