Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Takes $30,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after acquiring an additional 662,569 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,205 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,309,000 after buying an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,066,000 after buying an additional 59,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $121.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.27. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

