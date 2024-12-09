Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Takes $28,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after buying an additional 8,132,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $119,012,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in International Paper by 511.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,970,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IP. BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IP opened at $56.78 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $29,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,402.96. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $304,004. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

